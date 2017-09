PARKCHESTER, Bronx – Police are investigating the death of a man in the Bronx.

Police responded to a call Saturday early morning about an unconscious man on Taylor Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found an unconscious, unidentified man, approximately 50 years old, with severe head trauma.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have ruled this a homicide. Police say the victim was punched and kicked.

No arrests have been made, and investigation is ongoing.