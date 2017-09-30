Man arrested for DWI after striking pedestrian in Long Island

FORT SALONGA, Long Island – Police have arrested a man involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Long Island.

Eugene Coyne, 69, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he struck a pedestrian on the Sunken Meadow Road Friday afternoon, police said.

The pedestrian, 58-year-old Nicholas Pineda-Maldonado, was operating a stand behind a lawn mower on Sunken Meadow Road when Coyne struck him, said police.

Pineda-Maldonado was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and is scheduled for arraignment Saturday.