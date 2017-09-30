‘Let’s Make a Deal’ host Monty Hall dies at 96

Monty Hall, co-creator and host of “Let’s Make a Deal” died Saturday, the New York Times reported. He was 96.

Hall died at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. due to heart failure.

The game show host began his career in the 1950s in New York as an anchor on the NBC Radio program “Monitor,” TV Guide reported. He then moved on to host network game shows like “Video Village,” “Masquerade Party,” and “Beat the Clock,” but it was “Let’s Make A Deal” that made Hall a household name.

Hall teamed up with writer and producer Stefan Hatos to create the durable game show “Let’s Make a Deal” in 1963. Hall hosted almost 5,000 episodes of “Let’s Make a Deal,” even after it moved from NBC to ABC and into nighttime syndication, Variety reported. The show was revived in 2009 with Wayne Brady as host.

He was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007 and has received the Order of Canada for his philanthropic work on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Variety Clubs International.

He was born Maurice Halperin in Winnipeg, Canada on Aug. 25, 1921.