Kosciuszko Bridge to be demolished

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — The last of the old Kosciuszko Bridge will be demolished this weekend.

The remainder of the 78-year-old bridge is slated to come down Sunday at 8 a.m. as part of a $873 million project to reconstruct the Kosciuszko Bridge. Traffic on the Kosciuszko Bridge will be closed from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. that day.

The old bridge’s main span over Newtown Creek was removed in July. The last sections of the Kosciuszko Bridge will be taken down using a method called “energetic felling.”

“The energetic felling of the approach spans of the former Kosciuszko Bridge marks another milestone in the construction of the first major new bridge in New York City in more than fifty years and is one more sign that New York State is building a brighter future,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo’s office said the remaining 20 trusses, estimated to weigh 22 million pounds, will be recycled as scrap metal.

The Kosciusko Bridge, commonly referred to as twin bridges, is a pair of identical bridges that spans Newtown Creek connecting Brooklyn and Queens. The first of the two bridges planned to replace the old Kosciuszko Bridge made its debut in April.

“The new Kosciuszko Bridge is a triumph, showing the world that New York is meeting big challenges and getting things done, rejuvenating our transportation infrastructure and supporting economic growth,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The first span of the new bridge currently features six lanes of traffic, with three lanes going in each direction.

Once construction of the second span is completed, there will be one bridge for traffic going in each direction.

The Kosciuszko Bridge opened in 1939. The new bridge is expected to be used by up to 200,000 commuters per day.