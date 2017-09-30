TIDAL to charter 200,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico

NEW YORK – Fat Joe and Jay-Z have teamed up for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico. TIDAL announced the start of the TIDAL X: Puerto Rico initiative, which will send supplies to those living with limited resources via cargo plane.

The chartered plane will leave October 7th and carry 200,000 punds of supplies.

The initiative is calling on the community to help those affected in Puerto Rico and revealed 19 locations in New York where people can drop off unopened supplies.

Monetary donations can also be made at TIDAL.com/PuertoRico.

Rapper Fat Joe announced his participation in the relief effort on Instagram, “As the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico grows, our brothers and sisters are desperate for our help. Please join myself, TIDAL, Governor Cuomo, and Ruben Diaz Jr. as we collect and transport much-needed supplies to the island. The goal is to fill and send as many cargo planes as possible. Donate or find your local drop-off location and help save lives. Head to TIDAL.com/PuertoRico. If you are in the New York area, we are collecting non-perishable items such as water, batteries, can foods, diapers, baby wipes, canned formula, etc. on September 30th at the Jacob Javits Center. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I promise all these items will be delivered by ME personally to Puerto Rico. God bless. #savepuertorico”

TIDAL’s third annual “TIDAL X: Brooklyn” charity concert will also take place at Barclay’s Center October 17, to bring awareness to natural disasters.

Performers include Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and many more. Lin Manuel-Miranda and Rosie Perez are also expected to make appearances.

Proceeds will go to organizations that support relief and recovery of natural disasters.