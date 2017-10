QUEENS — An FDNY EMT was killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Kosciuszko Bridge, officials said.

It happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old man was on his motorcycle going eastbound on the Kosciuszko Bridge when he crashed.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.