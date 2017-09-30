Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – Police are asking for assistance in identifying the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

The incident happened Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., when a 30-year-old cyclist was struck by a silver Infiniti on Nostrand Avenue and Church Avenue.

The car fled the scene, driving southbound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for the silver Infiniti likely with a broken windshield. Police say there was a woman and a man in the car.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).