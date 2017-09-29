Woman’s eyes ripped out during alleged domestic assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee man faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault after allegedly ripping out a woman's eyes during a domestic incident.

When officers responded to a Chattanooga home Wednesday evening, they reportedly found the victim laying on the ground face down next to her eyeballs. They had allegedly been removed by her child's father, Michael Roberson.

A 16-year-old neighbor told WTVC he tried to intervene when he saw Roberson sitting on top of the victim, "destroying her face."

The victim also suffered cuts to her arms and stab wounds to her stomach and chest, WKRN reported.

When questioned by police, Roberson reportedly stated the two got into a fight over their son. He claimed he blacked out and can't remember what happened, but did say he's "at a low point in his life."

This is not the first time Roberson has been connected to violence.

In 2006, he was charged with assault, but a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity. The charges were dismissed.