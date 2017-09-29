The charming Stephen Bishops talks about playing a not-so-charming husband in “‘Til Death Do Us Part”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's sweet, charming...and quite easy on the eye. However, actor Stephen Bishop's latest role has him playing an abusive husband. The suspense/thriller "'Til Death Do Us Part" opens nationwide on September 29th. It deals with the subject of domestic abuse. It also stars Taye Diggs and Malik Yoba.

On September 29th at the 7:50pm showing of "'Til Death Do Us Part," the very handsome actor will join fans for a free screening at the AMC Empire 25 in Times Square. He bought out the entire theater to share the experience with fans. Be sure to check him out.