Long Island teacher’s assistant charged for rape, police say

BAY SHORE, Long Island – Suffolk County police arrested a teacher’s assistant for raping a student.

Marcus Johnson, 27, was arrested Thursday evening for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student at Bay Shore High School, police said.

The abuse started when the victim was 14, said police.

Johnson, an employee at the school, works as a teacher’s assistant for children with autism.

Police said the victim was not one of his students.

Johnson was charged with 2nd degree rape, 3rd degree rape, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigation is ongoing.