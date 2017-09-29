Suicide prevention fence installed along George Washington Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you walk, bike, or drive across the George Washington bridge, you'll soon see a big change — fencing is going up.

"It's a great idea we pass by it every day and the amount of people who jump over the bridge is amazing," said Gustavo Francisco, a cyclist who crosses the bridge often.

While there are dozens of signs about suicide prevention along the bridge, that connects NYC to New Jersey, suicides have gone up.

According to the Port Authority last year eight people jumped to their death, off the bridge.

This year, there were 12 who did it, and 45 who tried. They're hoping the higher barriers will prevent people from jumping.

"When you put barriers on bridges people can't jump won't jump and lives are saved," said Dr. John Draper, who works for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"Anytime you make it harder for people to kill themselves, lives are saved," he said Friday.

The new barrier will be 11 feet high.

A 7-foot fence will be added on top of the existing 4-foot barrier. There will also be netting at the very top.

"I think it's a great thing," said Alex Fernandez, who walks across the bridge every day.

Construction on the south side of the bridge started this week and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Once the south side is done, then work will begin on the north side.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals: 1-800-273-8255.