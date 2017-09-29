Shelter dog becomes newest member of NJ K-9 bomb squad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Once a rambunctious puppy, Boomer is now approximately 60 pounds and has just as much energy. For that reason, his original owners surrendered him at the Parsippany Animal Shelter, according to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

"He was a handful. He was a lot to deal with. But for us, guess what? That's exactly what we are looking for, so it was perfect," said Det. Sgt. Aaron Tomasini with the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's officer was at the shelter recently looking for a bearded dragon for his son, instead he spotted Boomer. At the time, his name was Becker. He is an 8-month-old german shepherd-lab mix with a boundless amounts of energy.

"We’re looking for a dog with a high amount a drive. A dog that’s really really excited about getting rewarded," explained Det. Sgt. Tomasini.

Tomasini said that through training that energy can be harnessed to hunt down criminals, sniff out drugs or explosives.

Boomer will go through 12-14 weeks of training before getting certified to join the Morris County bomb squad.

"We have one of the most sophisticated K-9 programs in the United States," said Morris County Sheriff James Gannon.

Boomer is not only a boon to the department, but also to the taxpayer, added Sheriff Gannon.

"We’re always looking at costs right? We have opportunity here with Boomer to get a dog for free," he said. "A dog can cost between $6,000 to $10,000."

The Morris County Sheriff's K-9 unit has 14 dogs and 7 officers. Most officers have 2 dogs. Wherever they go, their dogs go, including home at night to their families.

"It was really nice that kind of a bad situation turns into a really really good thing for us," said Det. Sgt. Tomasini.