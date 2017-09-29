“Quakeland” author sheds light on New Jersey’s Ramapo fault and the latest tremors to hit ‘the Garden State’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents in Morris Plains, New Jersey reported tremors--reminding folks that the Garden State has a fault line. It's called the Ramapo fault and Kathryn Miles, author of "Quakeland," explains more about this lesser known spot for earthquake activity. She also discusses fault lines in New York City. Miles mentions that the brick walkup and brownstones would pose more danger and destruction during an earthquake than most of the newer skyscrapers.

And if you think, we have been experiencing our share of wild weather with Hurricane Irma, Harvey and Maria...Miles has an explanation for that too. Check out her book "Quakeland."