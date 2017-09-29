Pro golfer Phil Mickelson takes presidential selfie at Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —The Presidents Cup gave golf a new Big Three – former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton were present during the opening ceremony.

It was the first time the Presidents Cup — named after the highest office in the land — has had three U.S. presidents attending the matches together since the event began in 1994.

Golf champion, Phil Mickelson, was able to take a selfie of a lifetime.

During the final match, Mickelson came over to the presidents and took out his phone for a selfie.

Mickelson’s brother, Tim, later shared the selfie on Twitter captioning it, “When you take a selfie with three US Presidents, you do it!!”

It’s a selfie he’ll never forget even though only part of his face was in the picture. “I’m so bad at selfies,” he later said.

“How can you not do that when you have three of our presidents?” Mickelson said, “…It’s the Presidents Cup, and for those three to come here and be a part of it was very special, and I just took advantage of the opportunity.”

Presidents are invited to be honorary chairmen of the Presidents Cup when it’s held in the United States. Clinton served as honorary chairman in 2000, Bush served in 2005, and Obama served as honorary chairman in 2009 and 2013. President Trump, who is expected to attend the event on Sunday, serves as the honorary chairman this year.

When you can take a selfie with three US Presidents, you do it!! pic.twitter.com/E3pNlZ07gs — Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) September 28, 2017

Associated Press contributed to this report.