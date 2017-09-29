New Jersey SWAT standoff ends peacefully after six hours

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J – After six hours, a standoff between the Bergen County SWAT team and a man ended peacefully.
Police responded to a call Thursday night after a man hid inside a building after he allegedly harassed customers at a nearby restaurant.
Police said the man threw objects at customers as they were leaving the restaurant from the roof of a house.
Police were called, and the man fled the location, went into a building on Palisades Avenue, and barricaded himself.
The SWAT team was called in. The man surrendered six hours later and was taken away on a stretcher.
The name of the man has not been released.