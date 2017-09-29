National Coffee Day 2017: Here’s where to get free or discounted coffee

NEW YORK — Friday is National Coffee Day and that means free cups of java. Restaurants and chains all over the country are celebrating with freebies and deals.

Here are companies participating in National Coffee Day:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee with the purchase of a medium or larger cup of hot coffee. Find a participating location here.

Celebrate your coffee ❤️ on #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29! Get a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/SRGV8aDfzW — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 25, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot coffee or small iced premium blend on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Find a participating location here.

7/11: Rewards members at 7/11 can get one free coffee per day until Oct. 2. Find a participating location here.

Cinnabon: Get a free small coffee. Find a participating location here.

Grand Central: Visitors to Grand Central Terminal can get their caffeine fix with $1 regular cups of coffee Café Grumpy, Financier Patisserie, Brownsville Roasters, Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, Joe Coffee, Oren’s Daily Roast, Shake Shack and Zaro’s Family Bakery from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can also purchase a $5 flight of Grand Central coffee featuring a 4oz sample from each participating vendor.

Wawa: Get a free coffee of any size. Find a participating location here.

Peet’s Coffee: Get a free drip coffee or tea with bean purchase. Get 25 percent off fresh beans. Find a participating location here.

McDonald’s: Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase through the McDonald’s app or any small McCafe $2 for without the app. Find a participating location here.

Tim Hortons: Get a free original blend, dark roast, decaf, or iced coffee of any size by downloading the Tim Hortons app from Sept. 29- Oct. 8. Find a participating location here.

Birch Coffee: “Pay what you please” for a cup of Birch Coffee. Find a participating location here