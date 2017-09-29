3 pedestrians struck by van near Penn Station after gas pedal gets stuck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — At least three pedestrians were struck by a van near Madison Square Garden Friday evening after police say the van's gas pedal got struck.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Seventh Avenue and West 33rd Street.

Police say two females and a male were struck. They were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash is not terrorism-related.

Police say it appears the floor mat of the van covered the gas pedal, causing the accident. Police say the van stayed at the scene.

People in the area took to Twitter to describe the scary scene, saying they heard screams and saw pedestrians running.

not sure what, but something major going on right in front of #PennStation near #34thStreet. lots of police and emergency vehicles. traffic on 7th Ave downtown stopped. pic.twitter.com/LiOCEdrYvI — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) September 29, 2017

Literally just finished crossing the street in front of Penn Station when a car slammed into people. Heard the hit, screams and ran for it — Alex (@alexcarlton) September 29, 2017