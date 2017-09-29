Man, woman arrested in attempted kidnapping of teen girl in South Slope

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a man and woman who are accused of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in South Slope last week.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 22, in front of 370 19th St.

Police say Raymond Ortiz, 60, of Wycoff Street, Brooklyn, and Delgria Lynch, 33, of Avenue T, Brooklyn, in a dark-colored SUV approached the teen started talking to her. That’s when the man tried to pull her into the car, but the 15-year-old was able to break free and get away.

They have been charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of harassment.

