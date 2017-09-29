“Coming to America” sequel in the works 30 years after Eddie Murphy original

NEW YORK — The 1988 Hollywood comedy “Coming to America” is getting a sequel nearly 30 years after the film first hit theaters.

Jonathan Levine, director of “50/50” and “Warm Bodies,” and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris will team up for the “Coming to America” sequel according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Levine has been brought on as director, and Barris will be writing up the follow-up to the Oscar-nominated John Landis film.

Barris took to Instagram to confirm his role in the Paramount film, simply captioning “I don’t have words.”

Kenya Barris took to Instagram to confirm his role, captioning "I don't have words."

Eddie Murphy, who starred in the lead role, is reportedly involved with the sequel development and is expected to star, but no actual deal is in place.

The original film follows an African prince’s journey in New York to escape an arranged marriage and find love in the Big Apple. It also starred James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and John Amos.

The film has become a cult classic and is especially cherished by New Yorkers as a period piece of the city back in the 1980s.

The site of the McDowell’s restaurant, which figures in the movie, became something of a tourist attraction in Queens before the building — which in real life house a Wendy’s — was demolished.