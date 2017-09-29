Infant found dead in Brooklyn apartment

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a call just before 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. They arrived to the Brooklyn apartment and were told that a 2-month-old girl was treated by responding EMS and moved to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no visible signs of trauma, and no one has been arrested, said police.

According to police, the family has no history of abuse, and they were told prior to the incident, the infant was put down to sleep after eating and was discovered dead.