Follow-up Friday: How Monica is making it happen this week

It's not a speed bump. So what is it?

A massive mound in the middle of Lenox Ave (Malcolm X) and 145th street is worrying some families who live nearby.

"I'm the 21st floor and the sound of trucks going over it wakes me up at night," said one passerby.

Some people who live nearby say they have made multiple complaints to 311.

"I can't sleep with that noise everyday. The City has got to fix it before someone gets hurt. I've seen someone almost fall out of their wheelchair crossing ," said Susan Southwell.

"There is no warning. You are driving and all of a sudden you hear bang. It broke my axle costing me over $400," said Reggie Herman, who lives nearby.

A Department of Transportation spokesperson says, "DOT is aware of the condition at this location and has scheduled an inspection. The Department will take appropriate corrective action depending on the results of the inspection."

The street was fixed Saturday.

Violet Rittenhour, 43, of Harlem is dying of stage four ovarian cancer. She says her doctor gives her maybe six months.

"I have three college degrees. One from Columbia University and two from NYU. I've been working since I was 13. I put myself through college. No one could have told me this was going to be my life," said Rittenhour.

Rittenhour has to reapply every 10 days to prove she needs help. It's a grueling process for a dying woman, says Rittenhour.

"I'm at my wits end I've never been in the shelter system. Its been the hardest thing in my life. It stripped me of my dignity. I know what's happening to me is wrong," said Rittenhour.

And a department of Homeless Services spokesperson says, "We are reviewing this application to determine eligibility for shelter. In all instances we require complete information to determine shelter eligibility, including housing history and documentation to verify medical conditions to ensure we’re connecting clients to the most appropriate services. In this case new information was provided in this week and we are still awaiting further information to make our determination. In the meantime this client is receiving shelter and will continue to receive shelter."

Mario Avallone, of Salerno service, reached out to PIX11 News and placed Rittenhour in a new apartment.

Denise Leverette's mother lives inside the Audubon Houses on Amsterdam Ave. and she says her 83-year-old mother's apartment is falling apart.

"From floor to ceiling, it's disgusting," said Leverette.

Illona Miller lives on the fifth floor and has mold in her apartment. "I have so many tickets. They close them and do nothing," said Miller.

Jean Garcia 24, also a resident, made a documentary called 1909 to document the chronic problems.

Here's the video:

The New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, "All residents deserve a safe, healthy place to call home. We can and will do better. Plumbers are responding to the leak this afternoon and staff will make repairs as quickly as possible.”

Families say a team of NYCHA workers have repaired the lobby and several apartments since PIX11 News' story.

