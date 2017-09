UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Dramatic video from AIR11 captured a car fire near Central Park Friday morning.

The blaze happened at Central Park West and West 109th Street around 8:35a.m.

Flames engulfed the no-longer recognizable vehicle for several minutes before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

Fire did not appear to spread to surrounding areas or vehicles.

Officials did not immediately have comment on what happened.