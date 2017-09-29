Annette O’Toole takes time for a drink while talking about her new play “The Show-Off”

Annette O'Toole has a thing for tea, so PIX11 entertainment anchor Ojinika Obiekwe made her a cup during their interview about her upcoming play "The Show-Off."
"The Show-Off" is a blend of comedy and drama telling the story of a working class Irish family in north Philadelphia in the mid-1920s. Opening Night was Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at 7 PM. The limited engagement runs Saturday, Oct. 21. Tickets to THE SHOW-OFF are priced at $49, and are now available online at www.thepeccadillo.com (or by calling Ovationtix at 866-811- 4111).