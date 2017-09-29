For many soldiers, the transition from combat back to civilian life can be difficult. The film "Blood Stripe" captures those moments through the eyes of a female soldier. This rare look at a woman returning and acclimating back into society is the vision of co-filmmakers Remy Auberjonois and Kate Nowlin (the pair co-wrote the film, while Aubjernois directed and Nowlin stars). It won the LA Film Fest Grand Jury Prize last year and will be in NY theaters on September 29th. Check out showings at the Village East Cinema in Manhattan.
A spotlight on the women in combat
