2 stabbed in road rage incident near Lincoln Tunnel

NEW YORK — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in what appears to be a road rage incident near the Lincoln Tunnel Friday afternoon, Port Authority officials confirm.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of 571 W. 39th St. on the New York side of the tunnel.

The victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two men have been arrested. One is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the other is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.