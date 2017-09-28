Video shows 6-on-2 beating in Brooklyn; teens hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Investigators on Thursday are asking for the public’s help identifying six people captured on video beating two teenagers, allegedly making off with cellphones and $22 in cash.

A group of 6 males between 17 and 20 years of age are accused of ganging up on two teens on Flushing Avenue near Humboldt Street, bordering Williamsburg and Bushwick, Thursday, Sept. 14 around 2:24 p.m.

The 15- and 16-year-old victims were punched in the face and kicked, police said. Both were hospitalized.

The attackers stole two cellphones and $22, according to police.

