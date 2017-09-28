Transgender teen stabbed, had eyes gouged out and her body burned, police say

CABOOL, Mo. – Three people have been charged with murder after a transgender teenager was stabbed, burned and had her eyes gouged out.

Andrew Vrba, 18; Briana Calderas, 24, and Isis Schauer, 18, face charges of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld, the Bradenton Herald reported.

Sheriff James Sigman and prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. are not calling the murder a hate crime. According to the paper, “probable cause statements do not mention that Steinfeld was trans and make no mention of the fact that Steinfeld was trans.”

In the probably cause statement, no motive is given.

The three suspects are all charged with first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action.

Police said Steinfeld’s body was stabbed, burned and mutilated at a home in Cabool, Missouri, earlier this month. Officers searched the home and found human remains in a pile and a plastic bag, according to the paper.

A fourth person, 25-year-old James Grigsby, faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.