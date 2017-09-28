Teen arrested after breaking into homes, stealing car

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island – A teenager was arrested for multiple burglaries, including the theft of a car in Long Island.

Police arrested 16-year-old Douglas Juziah Wednesday, for allegedly breaking into multiple houses and stealing a car.

It was determined Juziah entered a house on Roosevelt Street through an unlocked window and took the resident’s car keys, said police.

Police said he removed the car from the driveway, hit a parked car, and fled the scene.

Juziah reportedly struck another parked car and left the scene before returning to the house, parking the car back into the driveway, said police.

Juziah, then, allegedly went into a second home through an open side window and stole a Kindle, library card, and money, reported police.

The suspect broke into another house on Taft Street, where he was arrested after the homeowner called 911.

Juziah is charged with two counts of burglary, grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Criminal trespass, Possession of burglary tools, unlicensed operator, and two counts of leaving scene of an incident without reporting.