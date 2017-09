MANHATTAN — A person was stabbed in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The victim was stabbed on 50th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues around 3:50 p.m., officials said. No information is available on the victim’s condition.

The victim was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for treatment.

The culprit fled the scene in a grey van, sources said.

