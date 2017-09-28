New York cracks down on synthetic drugs

NEW YORK — Law enforcement in New York will be better able to go after the makers and dealers of synthetic drugs under new legislation proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday.

Cuomo wants lawmakers to add 11 types of fentanyl and 35 types of synthetic marijuana to the state’s controlled substance list, he said. Makers of the synthetic drugs have stayed ahead of the law in the past by tweaking their compounds to avoid classification as an illegal substance.

“Make no mistake: selling this poison is illegal,” Cuomo said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to crack down on sellers and hold accountable those who continue to break the law.”

Opioid overdose deaths in New York increased about 35 percent between 2015 and 2016. Fentanyl-related deaths increased nearly 160 percent in the same time period.

Fentanyl is approximately 50 times stronger than heroin. An amount about the size of the head of a pin can be fatal.

Synthetic marijuana cost taxpayers more than $22.7 million in hospital and jail expenses in 2015, according to a report from the New York Senate. It can cause extreme anxiety, confusion, paranoia, hallucinations, rapid heart rate, vomiting, seizures, fainting, kidney failure and reduced blood supply to the heart.

K2 is marketed as legal, but the production and sale of the drug was outlawed in the city on Oct. 20, 2015.

The resurgence of K2 is a public health crisis, said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

“We have lost too many New Yorkers to these deadly substances,” Zucker said. It is imperative for the legislature to act to protect New Yorkers struggling with addiction and penalize those who distribute these lethal substances.”