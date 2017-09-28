Meet some of the dogs who will be at upcoming Walk & Wag event

NEW YORK — North Shore Animal League America’s dog-friendly Walk & Wag event is taking place Sunday, Oct. 1 at North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington, NY, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fun for the whole Family including:

Adorable, adoptable puppies on our Mobile Unit

Canine agility course for dogs and people to enjoy

Food and beverage vendors

Music from K98.3

The event is rain or shine and registration will begin at 9 a.m. There is a $25 which includes a T-shirt for the walkers and bandana for your pet.

This dog-friendly walk helps raise funds and awareness in support of our no-kill mission and we are the world’s largest no kill rescue and adoption organization. For more information and to register, visit www.animalleague.org/walkandwag.

Remember every time you adopt you save two lives – the one you take home and the one we can rescue to put in its place.