Meet some of the dogs who will be at upcoming Walk & Wag event

NEW YORK — North Shore Animal League America’s dog-friendly Walk & Wag event is taking place Sunday, Oct. 1 at North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington, NY, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Fun for the whole Family including:
- Adorable, adoptable puppies on our Mobile Unit
- Canine agility course for dogs and people to enjoy
- Food and beverage vendors
- Music from K98.3
The event is rain or shine and registration will begin at 9 a.m. There is a $25 which includes a T-shirt for the walkers and bandana for your pet.
This dog-friendly walk helps raise funds and awareness in support of our no-kill mission and we are the world’s largest no kill rescue and adoption organization. For more information and to register, visit www.animalleague.org/walkandwag.
Remember every time you adopt you save two lives – the one you take home and the one we can rescue to put in its place.
40.828336 -73.655721