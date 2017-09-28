Man, woman wanted for attempted kidnapping of teen in Brooklyn

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police released images of a man and woman who are accused of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in South Slope last week.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 22, in front of 370 19th St.

Police say the unidentified man and woman in a dark-colored SUV approached the teen started talking to her. That’s when the man tried to pull her into the car, but the 15-year-old was able to break free and get away.

The woman is described as Asian, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds with short dark hair, and had tattoo of a bow on her back.

The man is described as 35 to 45 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, 180 to 200 pounds, with heavy accent.

The vehicle is described as a gray BMW with New York plates.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.