Man tries to abduct boy in Brooklyn train station

BROOKLYN – Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly threatened to abduct a boy in Brooklyn.

Police said a man grabbed an 11-year-old boy inside the Myrtle/Wyckoff Avenue subway station Tuesday morning, preventing him from getting onto a Queens-bound M train.

The individual told the victim he was going to get him and followed the victim as he tried to get away, said police.

The victim got onto the L train platform and asked a woman to borrow her phone to call police.

The man fled back to the M train platform and boarded a Queens-bound M train.

The individual is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, 5’10” and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).