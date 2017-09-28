Family and friends say teen stabbed by classmate because of bullying ‘didn’t deserve to die’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The family and friends of Matthew McCree, 15, grieved Thursday and said he didn't deserve to die.

Close family friend Jonathan Wilson, who called McCree his nephew, said, "He loved playing basketball. He didn't bother anybody. He loved playing music. He liked talking to girls. He was just a young good kid."

McCree was stabbed to death Wednesday inside the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx.

Ariane LaBoy, 16, was also stabbed and was hospitalized.

The boys allegedly tossed pencils at 18-year-old Abel Cedeno in class Wednesday. That's when Cedeno allegedly snapped and stabbed them with a switchblade.

"We got a complete statement from the individual, Abel Cedeno, and basically he said that it was the first time those two individuals, that he had a problem with," NYPD Chief Robert Boyce said.

Apparently Cedeno had been harassed before by other students. According to students and parents at the West Farms school, bullying is a problem.

High School senior Dwhy Hoit said, "I have been bullied here a lot and I had to fight my own battles."

School Safety officers installed metal detectors at the school Thursday.

"After yesterday's incident we're gonna take a look and evaluate what goes on throughout the school system and work with the Chancellor and DOE. Our goal is, of course, to keep children as safe as possible," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Cedeno was arraigned Thursday morning and held without bail. A spokesperson for his family said he was bullied for his perceived sexual orientation.