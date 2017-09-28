Dylan Lauren is creating change through her candy shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Dylan Lauren is literally a kid in a candy shop, as she walks through her flagship store Dylan’s Candy Bar on the Upper East Side.

The only daughter of designer Ralph Lauren, Dylan was inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps as an entrepreneur. But says candy is her fashion and passion.

"I consider Dylan's Candy Bar and what I do merging fashion, art and pop culture . We have candy clothing we have a lot of accessories and bags," Lauren said.

"I think my dad and mom are very supportive of me doing what I love. He understood it wasn’t going to be just a little candy store he understood it would be like Disneyland," she added.

Lauren’s “vision” and love of candy started way back when she was 5 years old and fell in love with the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Then she would search for candy stores whenever she traveled and eventually came up with the idea of the world’s largest candy shop.

"Our signature lollipop tree inspired by Willy Wonka," Lauren said. "And over here is chocolate world."

The first Dylan’s Candy Bar opened in 2001. More than 20 stores later, the candy mecca is about to celebrate its sweet 16.

"I can’t believe it. Time flies… it’s very nostalgic for me to think about when we opened we’ve evolved so much," Lauren said.

But the sweet part of Lauren’s success is about giving back.

This New Yorker recently started “Dylan’s Candy Barn” helping get animals off the street and into loving homes.

"I also recently just went to Ecuador. To work with Heifer Organization which they also support animals and people in need," she said.

Married with three year old twins and a dog, Lauren knows how to juggle her life – but also knows that supporting other women is key.

"What do you think is the thing that you want to pass around to the next generation? Who look up to you now?" asked Fadal.

"I’ve always looked at women as multi-taskers. You know, having to take care of their family, their husbands, their parents. I just think that that’s important to support each other and not be competitive," she said.

And of course, I had to ask this modern day Willy Wonka, her favorite confectionery.

"This one is one of my favorites as Austrailian licorice its very chewy would you like to try??"