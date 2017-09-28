Cashless tolling kicks in at all MTA bridges and tunnels

NEW YORK — Put away your quarters – paying with cash is about to become a thing of the past at all MTA bridges and tunnels.

Cashless Tolling will go live Saturday morning at the last two New York City-area crossings that don’t have them — the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge and the Throgs Neck Bridge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. It should improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and decrease commute times.

“Open road, Cashless Tolling is critical to modernizing our roadways, easing congestion, and reimagining our transportation system for the 21st century economy,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Transitioning MTA bridges and tunnels to Cashless Tolling not only improves the safety of motorists, it reduces carbon emissions and helps further our efforts to provide a greener and more modern New York for all.”

Toll booths were scheduled to be replaced by E-ZPass and license plate readers by the end of 2017, but the replacements were finished three months early.

Nine bridges already employ cashless tolling. State officials estimate the new tolling system has saved drivers more than 2.1 million hours of travel time and nearly 1 million gallons of fuel.

“For our customers, not having to stop at toll booths will allow for a smoother, quicker, and more continuous commute across all of our crossings,” said MTA Chairman Joe Lhota.

Experts project Cashless Tolling will save commuters up to 21 hours of drive time every year.

The following bridges and tunnels are complete and no longer accept cash:

Henry Hudson Bridge

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

Queens Midtown Tunnel

Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

Cross Bay Veterans Bridges

Verrazano-Narrows Bridge

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge