Brooklyn military moms, NYPD officers and nurses want to go to Puerto Rico to help

NEW YORK — Ruth Cesario, from Bensonhurst, says her son is a hero in the military — and she wants to be an everyday hero.

"I want to go to Puerto Rico, to hold their hands, hold the children's hands and say Americans are with you. U.S. Army moms are with you," said Cesario.

Cesario is the member of a special military mom support group in Bensonhurst, and says at least 15 other military moms want to travel to Puerto Rico.

Her son, Sgt. Giovanni Diyarza, is in the Army. Cesario wants to mobilize and energize relief efforts in Brooklyn and fly to Puerto Rico.

"When a Puerto Rican mom is determined to do something,especially to help people, we do it," said Cesario.

Cesario's brother is a detective in the NYPD and wants to go too.

"We would be powerful team," said Cesario.

PIX11 News reached out to an organization called Vieques Love-Operation 18 Degrees North, a rebuilding organization that has mobilized into action.

"We have had to move heaven and earth to get supplies and people down there. The news is out," said Brittany Roush, with Vieques Love. Vieques Love has already provided several flights and truckloads of critical supplies including medicine for sick people.

Vieques Love has raised over a million dollars and are sending shipments everyday.

If you want to help:

https://www.gofundme.com/ViequesLove

https://m.facebook.com/ViequesLove-147893779146493/

The American Red Cross says they are training people to respond to this and other disasters. People in specialized fields are always needed. They encourage people to get trained now.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/