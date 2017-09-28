“American Made” gears up for landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the true-life story of former TWA pilot Barry Seal- a story you have to see to believe.

Tom Cruise stars as Barry Seal, but he wasn’t around when PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe caught up with the rest of the cast.

Why? Because he’s Tom Cruise and was already on a different set working on another movie.

However, he seemed to be there in spirit because apparently he “allegedly” spent his free time on set talking about his “alleged” best-friend Oji, and Oji got to find out exactly what he “allegedly” told Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright and Director, Doug Liman when they sat down to chat about the movie.

Don’t Forget, “American Made” lands in theaters and IMAX, tomorrow September 29th.