Parents renew call for metal detectors in schools after fatal Bronx stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — The last time there was a fatal stabbing inside a New York City public school was back in 1992, 25 years ago.

After the fatal stabbing inside the Urban Assembly for Wildlife Conservation Wednesday, there are renewed calls for metal detectors, particularly at high schools that share buildings with elementary schools.

"At the end of the day, Mayor de Blasio, you should do something about metal detectors in the school," an upset parent screamed at reporters outside the school.

Angry parents, fearful for the safety of their little ones while their school building was on lockdown, waited for hours to be able to get their pre-k through 5th graders.

They had all heard the news that an 18-year-of high school student had brought a 3-inch switchblade into the school building, which doesn't have metal detectors, and houses more than 1,100 students, half of them pre-k to fifth grade at PS 67 and then on the upper floors, high school students from the Urban Assembly for Wildlife Conservation.

One high school student ,who may have known both the victims and the suspect, lashed at the PIX11 camera while his aunt tried to calm him down.

"There will be random screening and additional personnel from school safety starting tomorrow," Mayor de Blasio told reporters.

At a news conference at the precinct station house, city officials explained that up to 78 New York City school have metal detectors, but that the Urban Assembly for Wildlife Conservation did not because it had not been deemed a dangerous or violent school.