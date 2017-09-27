Officer injured, civilian killed in NJ police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, NJ – A person is dead and a police officer is injured after a fatal car crash in New Jersey.

Around midnight Wednesday morning, an Edison patrol was involved in the pursuit of a civilian vehicle, said police.

The pursuit ended in Plainfield, N.J. when the civilian car crashed into a tree.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the crash, showing the vehicle slamming into the tree at 12:47 a.m.

Seconds later, surveillance shows cops pulling up to scene and tried to remove the driver from the car and give him CPR on the street, where the victim died.

Edison police confirmed that the officer was injured and taken to Robert Wood University Hospital where he appears to be in good condition.

The victim’s brother, who declined to be identified, told PIX11 News “the police killed my brother.”

He does not know why his brother, a Plainfield resident, was being chased.

Police did not comment on the cause of the pursuit or how to cop was hurt.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.