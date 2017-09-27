NJ police chase ends in fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A Plainfield man is dead and an Edison police officer is injured after a police chase ended in a fatal crash in New Jersey.

Dem-Quan Royal, a 30-year-old Plainfield man, died after the case, according to the Union County Prosecutor's office. The prosecutor did not disclose why police were chasing him.

It began at around midnight Wednesday morning, when an Edison patrol car pursued Royal from Edison through Plainfield. It ended when Royal's green sedan crashed head on into a tree.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the crash, showing the vehicle slamming into the tree at 12:47 a.m.

Seconds later, surveillance shows a police car pull up. An officer tries to remove Royal from the car and give him CPR on the street. ​​

"He was on the ground. They were trying to revive him. That went on for three or four more minutes. Then they put the sheet over him and that was it," said Marvin Palmer, an eyewitness.

Edison police confirmed that an officer was injured and taken to Robert Wood University Hospital where he appears to be in good condition.

The victim’s brother, who declined to be identified, told PIX11 News “the police killed my brother.”

He did not know why his brother was being chased.

Police did not comment on how the cop was hurt.

The incident is under investigation by the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force.