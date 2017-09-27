New York council members take a knee to support NFL players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN —City council members followed the lead of NFL players and took a knee on the steps of City Hall Wednesday.

They called the protest of racial injustice a kneel in.

"Protesting is probably the most American thing one can do," said Councilman Jumanne Williams. "It is, in fact, the only thing that has ever propelled this country to move forward.”

The councilmembers, led by speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, denounced what they described as the president’s profanity laced admonishment of NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said last week.

Republican Councilman Joe Borelli, a Trump supporter, also weighed in on Twitter.

"Will be standing 4 #pledgeofallegiance today while majority of @nyccouncil kneels, he tweeted. "If ur offended & live on #statenisland, don’t vote for me."

During the pledge of allegiance in council chambers, several councilmembers sat. A Colin Kaepernick jersey was draped over a seat in the council chambers