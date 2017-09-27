New MTA digital screens will bombard commuters with ads

NEW YORK — Daily commutes just got a lot more advertiser friendly.

An MTA partnership with OUTFRONT Media will bring 31,000 digital screens to the city’s subway cars for advertising. Buses, commuter trains and platforms will also be packed with new digital screens.

“This contract represents an entirely new approach for the MTA, offering dramatically improved customer communications, and an upside potential for more advertising revenues,” said MTA Chairman Joe Lhota.

OUTFRONT will cover the estimated $800 million cost of installing the screens across New York’s transit network. They’ll also be responsible for operation and maintenance for the duration of the 10-year contract.

The digital screens will replace more traditional advertising in subway cars, buses and trains.

MTA officials hope it will serve as a new means of generating revenue for the transit system, which is in debt.

They say it will also give the MTA new ways to communicate real time service information. NYCT will have the right to use 20 percent of the space or time on all of the advertising screens for customer information.

The MTA provided a video to show what the new advertising experience will look like.