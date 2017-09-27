Fatal hit-and-run causes delays on U.S. Route 1&9

JERSEY CITY – A woman was killed during a fatal hit-and-run in Jersey City, N.J.

The incident happened at the southbound U.S. Route 1 & 9 between the Charlotte Circle and Sip Avenue Wednesday morning.

The driver was apprehended further down the road and is in custody, Jersey City police said.

All lanes have been closed in both directions for accident investigation, according to 511nj.org, the transportation traffic website.

Delays continue in the area, and commuters are advised to use an alternative route.

