Family dog shot by hunter after being mistaken for a coyote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY – A family dog was shot after it was mistaken for a coyote in New Jersey.

The 1-year-old Alaskan shepherd, Tonka, was out for walk with his owner Sept. 21 in their large, shared backyard when he spotted deer and ran after them.

Tonka's owner called out for him, following the path he ran.

“Within 30 seconds, I heard a pop noise, and then I heard him ‘yip.’ It never occurred to me that somebody was out there,” Elizabeth Mongno told PIX11 News.

Tonka was shot and killed by a hunter with a crossbow.

The hunter told authorities it was an accident.

Mongno doesn’t believe it, “He had a crossbow. He probably shot my dog from 30-40 yards away- he had a big scope,” she said, “He knew it was a dog. If you don’t know what you’re shooting, don’t pull the trigger. It could’ve been my kid.”

The hunter is facing several charges with the possibility of losing his license.