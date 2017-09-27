Daybreaker dance movement comes to NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan – Hundreds of New Yorkers got in touch with their senses with an early morning dance party from Daybreaker NYC.

The worldwide movement brings the fun to participants who can dance themselves from awake to alive.

The morning began at The Park in Chelsea with a gut health yoga class from Melini Jesudason and Danielle Radulski.

Then, DJ Alex Cruz turned up the tunes for partygoers to work off a few hundred calories.

There was also an Awaken to Alive Experience where visitors were blindfolded for a “dance with our senses” while organizers tickled guests with feathers, sprayed them with an orange oil mist and delivered head massages.

Daybreaker NYC Awake to Alive was sponsored by Tropicana.