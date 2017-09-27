Crews battle ‘heavy fire’ at Bronx home: FDNY

Breaking updates by Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro:

Fire leaves a “number of families homeless tonight”

Three firefighters injured; injuries are “certainly not life threatening”

“Miraculously for a fire at 6:30 a.m., we have no civilian injuries in this fire. so i would say that the members did an extraordinary job acting so quickly, being able to search these apartments, being able to put this fire out, and limit it to the top floor and cockloft.

Building, which has 60 to 80 occupied apartments, was “saved.” Residents on lower levels may be able to reoccupy Wednesday or Thursday.

No word on what caused the fire yet

Original post:

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Fire crews are battling “heavy fire” in a multidwelling home in the Bronx Wednesday morning, according to FDNY.

FDNY first reported a fire at 1920 Walton Ave. around 6:40 a.m. The location appears to be a six-story apartment complex, Google Maps shows.

“Heavy fire” has been found on the sixth floor and cockloft, FDNY tweeted.

Less than an hour after being first reported, the fire grew to be a five alarm, according to the NYC Emergency Management.

People living nearby should close windows and avoid smoke as much as possible.

This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.

A Citizen user in the #Bronx shows flames & heavy smoke at a 5-alarm fire on the roof of an apartment building at Walton Ave & E 177 St. pic.twitter.com/gtkCfegkNu — Citizen NYC (@citizenapp_nyc) September 27, 2017

.@FDNY UPDATE: 5 Alarm Fire: Walton Ave & E 177 St, BX. Expect smoke & traffic delays in area. People nearby avoid smoke, close windows https://t.co/fLb4wYzstq — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 27, 2017