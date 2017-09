WEST MILFORD, N.J. — Authorities say an 85-year-old Korean War veteran has died while working on a pump in his home’s septic system.

Police in West Milford say that Benjamin Barbieri was found in the pump tank in his home by a family member on Sunday.

Sgt. Det. Joseph Walker told The Record that the cause of death was unknown, but natural causes, electrocution were the most likely possibilities.

Barbieri served in the Army and was a mechanic for Continental Can.