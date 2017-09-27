90s themed store opens in the East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A store's Wednesday grand opening gave New Yorkers a flashback to the 1990s.

"Spark Pretty," an East 9th Street brainchild of business partners Amanda Dolan and Meagan Colby, is devoted to all things 90s.

The duo were teenagers in the 90s and that's where the inspiration comes from. They've had an online business and, after two successful pop-up stores, decided to open a brick-and-mortar location. They felt the East Village was a perfect fit, given both have lived here and the area is known for its eclectic style.

"It's the decade of decadence, it's what called out to us, we wanted to do a tribute, a love letter to the past," said Dolan.

Dolan describes the store as a "vintage bazaar." Walking around the shop, you can find vintage clothing and posters of movies and television shows from the decade. Others collectible items include trolls, Lisa Frank items and a Brandon Walsh doll (from the character Jason Priestly made famous in "Beverly Hills, 90210).

"It's like a teenage bedroom from the 90s. I wanted to reflect something unique, something we created and is bringing back nostalgia to people," said Colby.

"Spark Pretty" is also known for its clothing collection. There's an in-house designer.

"I'm in the store all the time [and] I'm available to make custom pieces. Last night I was up till 6 a.m. making pieces for Madonna," said Thomas Knight.

Colby and Dolan often find their stock from people's collections. Items on display include a Spice Girls doll, a Vanilla Ice poster and a stuffed doll version of ALF, the lovable alien from the hit sitcom.

"Every item I come here, I fall in love with something and will probably walk away with another troll tonight it definitely brings me back to my childhood. It makes me forget about being an adult for five minutes and enjoy being here," said Sade Paige, a customer.

"Spark Pretty" is opened Tuesdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. They're located on 9th street between 1st and 2nd Avenues.