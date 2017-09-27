71-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – A pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run in Queens.

On Sept. 13, police responded to a call of a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle. On Northern Boulevard.

Officers found a 71-year-old male, identified as Jose Gomez, with head trauma, lying on the roadway.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead Sept. 17.

Further investigation by the NYPD determined that the pedestrian was standing next to his parked car on the north side of Northern Boulevard.

At this time, another vehicle, an unknown black sedan, was traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard and struck the pedestrian, throwing him forward, striking his car and an additional vehicle.

The sedan fled the scene.

Investigation is ongoing.

